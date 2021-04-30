Editorial

Alabama Ties The Record For The Most 1st Round Picks With Six

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 29: Mac Jones poses onstage after being selected 15th by the New England Patriots during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Alabama has tied the record for the most first round picks in a single year.

The Crimson Tide had six players selected in the first round Thursday night, which ties the previous record set by the Miami Hurricanes in 2004. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

The most notable Alabama picks were Jaylen Wddle to the Dolphins, DeVonta Smith to the Eagles and Mac Jones to the Patriots.

 

The fact Alabama had six guys go in the first round is nothing short of incredible. It’s a testament to Nick Saban’s insane ability to recruit and develop NFL talent.

First round guys are often day one starters. That means Alabama played this past season with at least six NFL starters running around the field.

 

Factor in the guys who will be drafted next year and in the rounds to come, and you have probably at least a dozen legit NFL starters on the 2020 national title squad.

The powerhouse Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa is incredible, and there’s no other way to describe it. When you put six guys in the first round of the draft, you’re not just doing something right. You’re doing something that has only been done once before.

 

It’s Nick Saban’s world. The rest of us are just living in it.