Alabama Ties The Record For The Most 1st Round Picks With Six

Alabama has tied the record for the most first round picks in a single year.

The Crimson Tide had six players selected in the first round Thursday night, which ties the previous record set by the Miami Hurricanes in 2004.

The most notable Alabama picks were Jaylen Wddle to the Dolphins, DeVonta Smith to the Eagles and Mac Jones to the Patriots.

The fact Alabama had six guys go in the first round is nothing short of incredible. It’s a testament to Nick Saban’s insane ability to recruit and develop NFL talent.

First round guys are often day one starters. That means Alabama played this past season with at least six NFL starters running around the field.

Factor in the guys who will be drafted next year and in the rounds to come, and you have probably at least a dozen legit NFL starters on the 2020 national title squad.

Nick Saban now has 39 first round picks at Alabama and only 23 losses. We’re getting dangerously close to seeing that number reach doubled status. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) April 30, 2021

The powerhouse Nick Saban has built in Tuscaloosa is incredible, and there’s no other way to describe it. When you put six guys in the first round of the draft, you’re not just doing something right. You’re doing something that has only been done once before.

It’s Nick Saban’s world. The rest of us are just living in it.