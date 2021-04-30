Biden Says Its A ‘Patriotic Responsibility For God’s Sake’ For Two Vaccinated People To Wear Masks While Talking Indoors

President Joe Biden said that it is a “patriotic responsibility” for two vaccinated people to wear masks when they are talking indoors during an interview with “Today” on Friday.

Host Craig Melvin asked Biden if he was going to stop wearing his mask outdoors given the new CDC guidance saying that vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outside.

“Sure, I mean, but what I’m going to do though because the likelihood of my being able to be outside and people not come up to me is not very high so it’s like look, you and I took our masks off when I came in. Because look at the distance we are,” Biden said. The two appeared to be sitting about ten feet apart. (RELATED: Journalists, Political Commentators Mock CDC’s New Guidance Of Mask Wearing For Vaccinated Americans)

Biden on wearing masks despite being vaccinated: “It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake” pic.twitter.com/UZRxy0gKlV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2021

Biden added that he would like both himself and Melvin to be wearing masks if they sat close together, despite the fact that they both have been fully vaccinated.

“But if we were, in fact, sitting there talking to one another close, I’d have my mask on and I’d like you to have a mask even though we’ve both been vaccinated,” the president continued. “And so, it’s a small precaution to take that has a profound impact.”

He told Melvin that wearing a mask is important for vaccinated people to ensure they don’t spread the virus to their families.

“It’s a patriotic responsibility for God’s sake,” Biden said. “It’s making sure that your wife, your children if in fact they haven’t been vaccinated, making sure that they’re not going to get sick.”