Biden Is Sowing Skepticism In The Vaccines By Wearing A Mask Outside, Giroir Says

Retired Adm. Brett Giroir said Friday that President Joe Biden is sowing confusion and creating skepticism in the vaccines by wearing a mask outside.

“We know the transmission is very low. I think this is very confusing and it’s causing people to not have faith in the vaccine. It’s exactly the opposite of what we want,” Giroir said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines on Tuesday, recommending that people who are totally vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask outside, unless they’re “in certain crowded settings and venues.” (RELATED: Biden Says Its A ‘Patriotic Responsibility For God’s Sake’ For Two Vaccinated People To Wear Masks While Talking Indoors)

WATCH:

People qualify as “fully vaccinated” two weeks after they’ve gotten the last vaccine dose from either Pfizer or Moderna or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the CDC guidelines.

The president wore a mask on Tuesday while walking alone outside, where he talked about the virus and the CDC’s guidance. Biden removed his mask before he started speaking and didn’t wear one when he walked away after finishing his remarks, according to a White House video.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “You choose to wear a mask as you walked out here. What message were you sending by wearing a mask outside alone?” BIDEN: “By watching me take it off and not putting it back on until I get back inside.” pic.twitter.com/Iv27NXjt5j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 27, 2021



Giroir, who was a former assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services and the former administration’s White House coronavirus testing czar, said data shows dying from COVID-19 is far lower “than dying of just a car crash, going out in the street or normal daily activities” when a person and others they’re with have received the vaccine.

“I do think there’s so many mixed messages out there,” Giroir said.

Giroir said people can maintain physical distance while not wearing a mask when they’re outside with people.

Giroir said the likelihood of dying or contracting the virus is extremely low when a person and others have received the vaccine. Giroir said those likelihoods in that particular situation are “much less than other activities.”

“Well, you know, there is no such thing as no risk and I think the CDC is approaching this as we have to have zero risk and we don’t live our lives like that,” Giroir said.

“You are safe, get the vaccine and go about your daily business,” Giroir said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.