‘I Am Not A Racist’: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Says His Hand Gesture Was Not An Endorsement Of White Supremacy

“Jeopardy!” contestant Kelly Don0hue condemned racism after he was accused of using a hand gesture tied to white supremacy groups during Tuesday’s episode.

Donahue claimed he used the three-fingered hand sign to signify that he had clinched his third “Jeopardy!” win, according to his apology shared on Facebook.

#Jeopardy! contestant Kelly Donohue issued a statement condemning white supremacy. https://t.co/PChSVX2paF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 30, 2021

“I’m truly horrified with what has been posted about me on social media,” Donohue wrote.

“I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind. People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are.” (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Apologizes For Saying ‘Insensitive Things’ On Social Media)

“It’s shameful to me to think anyone would try to use the stage of ‘Jeopardy!’ to advance or promote such a disgusting agenda,” he added. “During the taping of my fourth episode, I was simply raising three fingers to mark my 3rd win. There was nothing more I was trying to indicate.”

Donohue received widespread backlash for his gesture. A group of former show participants wrote an open letter condemning the actions of Donohue and demanded an apology.

Donohue called the moment a “terrible misunderstanding.”

“I deeply regret this terrible misunderstanding,” Donohue said. “I never meant to hurt a soul and I assure you I am no friend of racists or white supremacists.”