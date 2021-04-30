Biden Agrees With Sen. Tim Scott, Says The US Isn’t Racist

President Joe Biden agreed with Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott that the U.S. is not a racist country during an interview that aired Friday morning.

When asked about Scott’s comment from Wednesday night that the U.S. is not a racist country, Biden agreed that he doesn’t believe American people are racist while speaking on NBC’s “Today.”

“No, I don’t think the American people are racist,” Biden said. “But I think after 400 years, African Americans have been left in a position where they are so far behind the 8 ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity.”

“I don’t think America is racist, but I think the overhang from all the Jim Crow and before that, slavery, have had a cost and we have to deal with it,” he continued.

"I don't think America's racist, but I think the overhang from all of the Jim Crow and before that slavery have had a cost and we have to deal with it." -President Biden

During his Wednesday night Republican address, Scott claimed that liberals have called him the N-word and “Uncle Tom” for being a black Republican. Nonetheless, Scott said America is not a racist country.

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.” (RELATED: Congressman Says ‘White Liberals’ Are Greatest Threat To Black Conservatives)

Within hours of his speech, the phrase “Uncle Tim” began trending on Twitter. Scott later slammed the “intolerance [that] so often comes from the left” during a Thursday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

A Twitter spokesperson later confirmed Thursday that the hashtag would be blocked for violating Twitter’s policies.

Vice President Kamala Harris also said she agreed with Scott in that the U.S. is not a racist country. “I believe that we need to – well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” Harris said.