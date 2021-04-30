Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty In Child Pornography Case

Reality star Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Page Six reported.

Police accused the ’19 Kids And Counting’ of downloading the child pornography on his computer in May of 2019, the Department of Justice said in a statement, according to the outlet.

TODAY: Joshua Duggar, 33, has been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. The star of the former reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” entered a “not guilty” plea by his attorneys Friday. https://t.co/8tTMmdGJOP — KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) April 30, 2021

Duggar was arrested in Arkansas on Thursday by U.S. marshals and is being held without bond until an upcoming hearing, according to 40/29 News. The arrest followed his wife’s pregnancy announcement. The couple is expecting their seventh child together. (RELATED: Josh Duggar Resigns From Family Research Council)

Duggar previously was accused of sexually abusing underage minors including four of his sisters, but never faced charges, according to Page Six. The reality show about the family was cancelled in 2015 after the allegations were made.

“TLC has been especially concerned for the victims in this situation, including the Duggar family, and it is our hope that this effort will help those in need learn where to turn for information and help,” TLC said in a statement at the time.

In 2015, Duggar was also accused of using the dating app Ashley Madison to allegedly cheat on his wife. Duggar’s alleged profile was exposed after hackers published the info online, Page Six reported at the time.