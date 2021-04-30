Police Catch Murder Suspect Who Escaped Custody After News Crew Spots Him

Police took a murder suspect who escaped back into custody after a news crew spotted him near Atlanta’s airport Thursday night, numerous sources reported.

Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was wanted for murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault in Arizona in connection to a double shooting in February that resulted in one man dead and another injured, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

After an intense manhunt involving multiple local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, Arizona murder suspect J’Saan Carlos Strover is back in custody. Fulton County Sheriff’s deputies on the Fugitive Unit are escorting Strover back to the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/HAAgkXxXgT — Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (@FultonSheriff) April 30, 2021

Police were reportedly preparing Strover to be sent back to Phoenix on Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect was shackled at the waist and in front of his body, but the two Maricopa County, Arizona, deputies reportedly unshackled his legs so he could walk down some stairs as they were dropping off a rental car at the airport, The Associated Press reported.

“They removed the leg restraints to escort him down the steps and at that point he pushed past them,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said, according to the AP. (RELATED: Murder Suspect Reportedly Escapes Police Custody During Pit Stop At McDonalds)

Strover allegedly ran from the two deputies at the rental car facility, and fled into woods nearby the airport. Helicopters circled the area as police dogs searched the woods for hours in a massive manhunt for Strover, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Later that day, Channel 2 Actions News reporter Matt Johnson, who was covering Strover’s escape from authorities with photojournalist Joe Booker, said they saw a man dart into some bushes, according to the AP. They notified police and began filming Strover’s arrest as he was surrounded by authorities. Video of the capture is available on Channel 2 Action News’ website.

“Tonight, College Park police received a tip of a man fitting Strover’s description seen walking down the street, barefoot with his hands behind his back,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

“A patrol unit spotted the fugitive and he ran into the woods. Police used night vision technology to locate the 20-year-old.”