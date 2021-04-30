The Chicago Bears Draft Quarterback Justin Fields 11th Overall

Justin Fields is the newest member of the Chicago Bears.

The electric dual-threat quarterback and Ohio State legend was taken 11th overall Thursday night by the Chicago Bears after the team traded up to get him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After falling out of the top 10, the talented passer finally found a home with the 11th pick.

I can’t believe Fields fell out of the top 10, but here we are. While I hate the Chicago Bears, trading up to grab Fields was an easy decision.

In my mind, he’s the second best quarterback in the draft behind only Trevor Lawrence, and he’s also the most athletic guy at his position in the draft.

The Bears got an absolute steal by snatching him up at number 10.

After all the chatter about Fields and his tanking draft stock over the past several weeks, I can’t wait to watch him silence the haters.

He probably won’t start on day one for the Bears, but make no mistake about it. The Bears are going to be his team sooner than later.

As I said Thursday night, a lot of teams are going to regret passing on Fields, and I truly believe that. Props to him for finding his new team and getting his money.

Now, he needs to remind the league why he’s such a threat.