The Patriots Draft Quarterback Mac Jones 15th Overall

The New England Patriots have landed Mac Jones.

The former Alabama starter and Heisman finalist quarterback was drafted 15th overall by Bill Belichick and the Patriots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It wasn’t a secret that the Patriots liked Mac Jones and Justin Fields. The question was whether or not the team would have to trade up to get one of them.

Well, the answer to that question turned out to be no, and that’s a bit surprising.

Once again, Belichick has managed to surprise the league. He landed a guy at 15 that many assumed could go as high as three, and he didn’t have to spend any extra draft picks to get Jones.

If that’s not a win for the Patriots, then I don’t know what is.

Jones is an insanely smart player, an accurate thrower and has a great winning pedigree coming out of Alabama. The Patriots have needed a new quarterback ever since Tom Brady’s departure, and it looks like Belichick finally found his guy.

The question now is how long it’ll be before Jones takes over the starting job. Something tells me that it’ll be the start of the 2022 season at the latest. Don’t be surprised if it happens at some point in 2021.