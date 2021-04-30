Actor Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Hits Up Gun Range For Date With Lori Harvey

Actor Michael B. Jordan must have enjoyed the gun range he practiced at for his upcoming movie because he allegedly took girlfriend Lori Harvey there for a date.

Both Jordan and Harvey spent time shooting guns at the Field Time Target & Training facility in Orange County, California, TMZ reported Friday. The gun range was the same one Jordan visited a few months ago while training for “Without Remorse,” the outlet reported.

The couple, who first started publicly dating in January, participated in target practice Wednesday for a couple of hours, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Watch Michael B. Jordan’s Gun Training Videos For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel)

Jordan apparently spent time talking to the employees and posed for photos with the staff. He has had to visit gun ranges for movie training multiple times, and his skills are pretty impressive.

WATCH:

It’s always refreshing to see a Hollywood star like Jordan know how to handle a gun. The entire industry is against Second Amendment rights, so his skills and his willingness to let the public know he hits up gun ranges are nice.

I hope Jordan continues to share his love for gun ranges with the world.