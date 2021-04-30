Najee Harris Throws Draft Party For Kids At The Homeless Shelter He Grew Up In

Najee Harris pulled off a 100% pure class move Thursday night for the NFL draft.

Harris, who was drafted 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, threw a draft party for children at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program homeless shelter in California, which is where he spent several years growing up, according to ABC7News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Whatever team drafts Alabama’s Najee Harris is getting a special person. Today he threw a draft party for kids at the homeless shelter where he lived for several years growing up. He told me it was emotional the first time he went back to visit. @kron4news #NFLDraft #RollTide pic.twitter.com/JadBIFh4pd — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) April 30, 2021

Damn, is it just me or is it a little dusty in here right now? Excuse me for a moment while I go wipe my eyes.

Harris went from growing up in a homeless shelter to being a star at Alabama and a first round pick in the NFL draft.

It really doesn’t get much better than that, and he didn’t forget his roots. He went back to help the kids in the same position he was in several years ago.

If that’s not the definition of a class act, then I don’t know what the hell is.

Props to Harris for being one hell of a great dude, and I wish him nothing but success with the Steelers.