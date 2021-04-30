The NFL Draft Gets Huge TV Ratings, Dominates The Oscars

The first round of the NFL draft put up great TV ratings Thursday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the opening round of the NFL draft had a combined audience of 12.52 viewers on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network as 32 young men were selected to join the league.

For comparison, the Oscars averaged 9.85 million viewers on ABC.

Oh, I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I wish you could all see me grinning ear-to-ear knowing that the NFL draft dominated the Oscars in the TV ratings.

It’s a sign that this country still loves football and hates Hollywood.

It’s not hard to understand why the NFL dominated the Oscars. It’s not hard at all. The NFL and football in general are about teams coming together as a common unit to win. People rally around that.

The Oscars are about millionaires from Hollywood lecturing the rest of America. Who the hell wants to watch that?

Now, we wait to see what the total viewership for the draft is after Saturday. I have a feeling it’s going to be huge.

*This post has been updated to reflect the total viewership data.