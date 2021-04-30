The Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Mason Rudolph To A One-Year Contract Extension

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has agreed to an extension with the team.

The Steelers announced Thursday night that the franchise has agreed to a one-year extension with the quarterback.

He’s now locked in as a member of the franchise through the 2022 season.

All this really does is give the Steelers a security blanket for the 2022 season in case Big Ben decides to retire after this upcoming season, which seems likely.

Rudolph has starts under his belt, is competent enough that the team won’t fall apart and while financial details aren’t known, I’m sure he’s not getting paid a ton.

There’s no way the Steelers are cutting off a brick of cash for a guy who is a borderline starter at best.

The unfortunate part for the Steelers is that the 2022 draft class for quarterbacks is really bad. It’s downright terrible.

Outside of Sam Howell, there’s literally no surefire passer in the 2022 draft, which means the Steelers might have to ride with Rudolph as the starter for the season.

I’m guessing they took one look at the board for 2022 and that motivated their extension. We’ll see how it shakes out, but at least he has some more money coming his way!