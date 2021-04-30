Police Arrest Suspected Murderer Just Before Getting On Plane

Police in Texas arrested a double murder suspect right before he boarded a flight to California, Fox News reported Thursday.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old suspect Burak Hezar at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on April 24 for allegedly stabbing to death his 51-year-old mother Isil Borat and 17-year-old sister Burcu Hezar, according to Fox News.

Hezar’s stepfather later found the bodies inside their home in Allen, Texas. He quickly called police, who proceeded to track Hezar’s cell phone to the airport, Fox News reported.

#JUST IN: @Allen_Police say the suspect accused of murdering his mom and his 17-year-old sister in their Allen home used a knife to commit the crimes. Burak Hezar now faces two capital murder charges. He was arrested @DFWAirport. pic.twitter.com/TcYj39YgNZ — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) April 25, 2021

Hezar previously arranged to travel to San Francisco, California, to visit his father Rahmi Hezar before he allegedly committed the murders. “They had arranged for that trip prior to the murders,” said Allen Police Sgt. Jon Felty, according to Fox News. “That was something that was a planned event. He was supposed to go out there for a visit.” (RELATED: Mother And Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Son. Authorities Say They Tortured The Boy For 10 Days)

Hezar’s attorney John Tatum said he was told by Hezar’s father that the 20-year-old had suffered from mental health issues in the past, according to Fox News. Hezar was released from custody after one hour thanks to a mental health warrant. However, Fox News reported that Tatum did not know where the mental health warrant had been issued, while Allen police said they had no record of it.

“Mental health diagnosis, mental illness, I can’t verify any of that,” Felty told reporters, but added that the warrant may have come from a different law enforcement agency, according to Fox News.