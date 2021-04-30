REPORT: Green Bay Isn’t Engaging In Trade Talks For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers reportedly aren’t entertaining trade talks for Aaron Rodgers.

Shock waves were sent through the NFL prior to the draft starting Thursday when it was revealed that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Source with knowledge of dynamics says Aaron Rodgers could indeed be traded this weekend. The question is where? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Well, Rodgers might want out, but the Packers aren’t looking to deal him. According to Ian Rapoport, the team “hasn’t engaged” in trade talks ” despite a few teams calling about trading for” the defending NFL MVP.

An update on the #Packers that’s not really an update: Green Bay hasn’t engaged at all despite a few teams calling about trading for Aaron Rodgers. The #Packers have no plans to trade him. So, nothing has changed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

While the team might not be engaging in trade talks for Aaron Rodgers, I have to believe the clock is ticking on the QB’s time with the Packers.

We’ve heard nonstop speculation about if Rodgers wants out or not ever since the Packers lost in the playoffs, but the situation finally looks like it’s reached a boiling point.

Aaron told Packers he doesn’t want to return as @AdamSchefter said and I think it’s more than a contract deal, I think he’s pretty strongly convicted that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

If I had to bet $100 on what happens, I’d bet that the best case scenario for fans is Rodgers has one season in Green Bay left in him. The worst case scenario is that he’s played his final snap for the Packers, and I think there’s a very real chance that might be the case.

With the #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers at odds in a very public way, Green Bay takes a CB. Obviously. #Georgia CB Eric Stokes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

We’ll see what happens. This is the NFL chaos that we all live for!