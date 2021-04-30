Editorial

REPORT: Green Bay Isn’t Engaging In Trade Talks For Aaron Rodgers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field after his teams 37-30 victory against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Green Bay Packers reportedly aren’t entertaining trade talks for Aaron Rodgers.

Shock waves were sent through the NFL prior to the draft starting Thursday when it was revealed that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Rodgers might want out, but the Packers aren’t looking to deal him. According to Ian Rapoport, the team “hasn’t engaged” in trade talks ” despite a few teams calling about trading for” the defending NFL MVP.

While the team might not be engaging in trade talks for Aaron Rodgers, I have to believe the clock is ticking on the QB’s time with the Packers.

We’ve heard nonstop speculation about if Rodgers wants out or not ever since the Packers lost in the playoffs, but the situation finally looks like it’s reached a boiling point.

If I had to bet $100 on what happens, I’d bet that the best case scenario for fans is Rodgers has one season in Green Bay left in him. The worst case scenario is that he’s played his final snap for the Packers, and I think there’s a very real chance that might be the case.

We’ll see what happens. This is the NFL chaos that we all live for!