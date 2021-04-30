‘A Bunch Of Horse Manure’: Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Critical Race Theory Is A ‘Harmful Ideology’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had harsh words Thursday for Critical Race Theory (CRT), referring to it as a “harmful ideology” and “a bunch of horse manure.”

DeSantis spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham during a special town hall event in Orlando, and Ingraham asked DeSantis what he thought of President Joe Biden’s claims that systemic racism was a problem in the United States. (RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: ‘There Is No Room In Our Classrooms For Things Like Critical Race Theory’)

Critical Race Theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

WATCH:

“You watched Joe Biden last night deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. He repeated twice this proposition that we are a systemically racist country,” Ingraham began, turning to DeSantis for his response.

“Well, it’s a bunch of horse manure,” DeSantis replied. “I mean, give me a break. This country has had more opportunity for more people than any country in the history of the world, and it doesn’t matter where you trace your ancestry from.”

The audience interrupted with applause as DeSantis then pivoted to address CRT directly, which posits that the United States is fundamentally racist and teaches students to view history through that lens.

“Here’s the problems with the Critical Race Theory that they’re peddling. They’re saying all of our institutions are bankrupt and illegitimate. Okay, so how do you have a society if everything in your society is illegitimate?” DeSantis asked. “It’s a harmful ideology. I’d say a race-based version of a Marxist-type ideology.”

DeSantis concluded by saying that Florida schools had banned the teaching of CRT. “We won’t put any taxpayer dollars to Critical Race Theory and we want to treat people as individuals, not as members of groups,” he said.