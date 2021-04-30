Steve Carell Bought The Cast Of ‘The Office’ Rolex Watches When He Left The Show

Steve Carell had a pretty cool parting gift for the cast of “The Office.”

Carell starred as Michael Scott in the classic NBC show about employees at Dunder Mifflin, and his departure was a massive deal in entertainment at the time. Well, he didn’t leave without giving his co-workers a great gift. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“When Steve left The Office, he gave everybody a Rolex watch. I still wear it. It reminds of me that amazing experience,” former Oscar Nunez told Yahoo during a recent interview.

Nunez also added that the tears were flowing when Carell’s final episode was filmed. He added, “People were crying all over the place. It was very emotional.”

Of all the moments of “The Office” that are outstanding, “Goodbye Michael” is without question one of the best episodes from the series.

It was funny, an emotional rollercoaster and truly honored just how incredible Carell was as the eccentric and whacky Dunder Mifflin boss.

Carell outfitting everyone with a Rolex is also one hell of a power move. I have to imagine that he paid a pretty penny for those gifts.

Rolexes aren’t exactly cheap at all, but after all the memories and time he shared with his coworkers, it was probably worth it.

Damn, I now have the urge to restart “The Office” from the beginning. Excuse me while I go do some viewing. I hope you do too!