The Baltimore Ravens Exercise Lamar Jackson’s Fifth-Year Option

Lamar Jackson will be the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens through the 2022 season.

The Ravens announced Friday afternoon that the franchise has exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson’s deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision will keep the former NFL MVP under contract through the 2022 season.

We have exercised the fifth-year option for QB Lamar Jackson. ????: https://t.co/vxN9yJEMhO pic.twitter.com/0hrIxZZNlw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2021

Under the terms of the deal, the superstar dual-threat quarterback will be just north of $23 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

Ravens officially picked up QB Lamar Jackson’s fully-guaranteed, $23.1 million fifth-year option. Time to continue work on the long-term extension. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

If you’re the Ravens, this was a very easy decision to make. It was a no-brainer. It wasn’t a difficult call at all.

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he comes at a relatively cheap price.

If you can lock up a great quarterback for only $23 million and don’t do it, then you deserve to be fired. It’s the easiest decision you’ll ever make as a GM.

Now, the Ravens have more time to hammer out a long term deal with Jackson, which is almost certainly coming. He’s going to get a huge bag of cash, but as of right now, he’s with the team for at least two more years.