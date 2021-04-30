Editorial

The Baltimore Ravens Exercise Lamar Jackson’s Fifth-Year Option

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 8, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson will be the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens through the 2022 season.

The Ravens announced Friday afternoon that the franchise has exercised the fifth-year option on Jackson’s deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The decision will keep the former NFL MVP under contract through the 2022 season.

Under the terms of the deal, the superstar dual-threat quarterback will be just north of $23 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

If you’re the Ravens, this was a very easy decision to make. It was a no-brainer. It wasn’t a difficult call at all.

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he comes at a relatively cheap price.

 

If you can lock up a great quarterback for only $23 million and don’t do it, then you deserve to be fired. It’s the easiest decision you’ll ever make as a GM.

Now, the Ravens have more time to hammer out a long term deal with Jackson, which is almost certainly coming. He’s going to get a huge bag of cash, but as of right now, he’s with the team for at least two more years.