UPDATED: These 15 Lodge Cast Iron Products Are On Sale, Plus They’re All Made In The USA!

Lodge cast iron products are an all-American way of cooking your favorite meals. Once you’ve cooked with a Lodge, you’ll wonder why you didn’t purchase one sooner. They’re simple to clean, easy to use, and undeniably durable. Lodge has been making their cast iron cookware for more than 100 years, so it’s safe to say you’ll enjoy their products just as much as every American that came generations before you! At this point, Lodge is an American tradition you must partake in. Be sure to check out the products we’ve hand-selected for our readers below:

*Updated*

This carbon steel skillet from Lodge provides the perfect sear. The 12 gauge carbon steel distributes hear evenly throughout the pan for an even cook on your scrumptious creations. Plus, it’s ready to use when you receive it in the mail, thanks to its pre-seasoned feature!

Get it here for only $79.90!

This #1 best seller is the perfect solution to all of your cooking needs. It’s pre-seasoned, which means it’s covered in 100% vegetable oil. A cast iron always has to be seasoned with oil. But with this pan, you can get right to cooking! The cast iron spreads the heat evenly, cooking food equally throughout the pan. You can use this pan to sear, saute, bake broil, you name it.

Get it here for just $17.90!

This casserole pan allows you to broil, bake, braise, or roast your culinary masterpiece in the oven up to 500 degrees. You can even saute, fry, or simmer on your stove if you so desire. The versatility of this pan is unmatched. And it’s striking red color adds a touch of beauty and vibrancy to your kitchen.

Get it here for just $89.09!

Alongside the pan above, this #1 Best Seller is foundry seasoned and ready-to-use once you receive it in the mail! This skillet gets rated highly in even heat distribution, durability, heat resistance, and versatility, making it one of the most desired kitchen products.

Get it here for just $17.90!

Lodge recommends that you clean their cookware with this brush because the harsh bristles when combined with hot water, will not strip the coveted seasoning off of the pan. And for the low price of just $9, make sure you clean your pans properly.

Get it here for just $9.49!

This scrubbing pad is essential for cast-iron pans. You shouldn’t use regular dish soap when cleaning this type of pan, as it can remove the seasoning. It’s best to use this scrubber made from stainless steel and silicone to ensure your cast iron doesn’t unnecessarily get stripped of its seasoning.

Get it here for only $19.90!

This double dutch oven from Lodge gets a 5-star rating from more than 7,000 customers around the country. What’s interesting about this dutch oven is that it comes with a lid that converts into a 10.25-inch skillet! If that’s not awesome, I don’t know what is. If you’re looking for a multi-functional cooking tool, this is definitely the one for you.

Get it here for only $49.90. That’s more than 20% off!

As the weather gets warmer with each day, that signals we’re one step closer to grilling season! This rectangular pan is fantastic for any grill. If you’re a sucker for those crisp grill lines, you’ll love this pan. On the other hand, the smooth side is perfect for making your favorites: grilled cheese, pancakes, hamburgers, and more. Place this pan on either your grill or stovetop for equally delicious results.

Get it here for only $29.50!

This Lodge wok is equipped with large handles and a flat base that allow for easy handling. Like most Lodge products, this wok comes pre-seasoned, so you won’t have to worry about seasoning it right when you get it. Woks allow you to fry, sauté, braise, grill, or sear. Plus, this product is great for induction stoves!

Get it here for only $49.96!

This #1 best seller measures nearly 11 inches in diameter and four and a half inches deep. It’s covered with a porcelain-enamel finish that is also chip-resistant, making it resistant to harsh wear and tear. Plus, it’s a beautiful blue color will stun any dinner guests.

Get it here for only $69.90!

This Amazon Choice Product includes a six-ounce spray can of Lodge seasoning spray (100% pure vegetable oil), a silicone handle cover, a use and care booklet, a polycarbonate pan scraper, and a scrubber. This kit includes all you need to start off cooking with your Lodge.

Get it here for just $18.76!

This mini skillet is cured with Lodge’s patented heat-treating process that prevents the skillet’s ability to rust. If you’re someone who likes to cook a small breakfast like eggs or cinnamon buns, this is the perfect pan for you. Plus, this skillet can be chilled ahead of time when you want to serve cold dishes to your guests.

Get it here for just $29.90!

This cast-iron skillet is a classic in the Lodge collection. Your purchase will come with one skillet and a silicone handle cover. If you’ve ever cooked with a cast-iron before, you know just how hot the handle can get, potentially even burning your hand. This skillet is pre-seasoned, so it’s ready for use asap! Use it on a stovetop, grill, oven, and even. campfire to create delectable food!

Get it here for just $41.35!

Sometimes one purchasing pan just isn’t enough. If you’re looking for a one-and-done purchase, look no further. This Lodge skillet set comes with three pans, all different sizes. All are seasoned with 100% pure vegetable oil and have no added chemicals or synthetic coatings.

Get it here for $92.29!

Okay, $36 is a pretty insane price for two Lodge pans, given their unmatched quality and durability. This product comes with one deep pot that is perfect for frying, and one shallow skillet for all of your cooking needs. This set comes pre-seasoned like the pans above, making it ready to use right when you get it in the mail.

Get it here for only $36.97!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.