Woman Goes Viral For Not Recognizing Johnny Manziel

One woman has gone viral for not recognizing Johnny Manziel.

In a video tweeted by @OldRowViral, Manziel was in a restaurant that appears to be in the College Station area, and the place was going absolutely nuts.

Unfortunately for TikTok user @brelich24, she had no idea who the hell he was and was visibly confused as to why people were cheering. Watch the funny moment unfold below.

The utter disrespect this girl just showed to @JManziel2 pic.twitter.com/cRvN88caFM — Old Row (@OldRowViral) April 29, 2021

How can you be a fan of the Aggies and not know who Johnny Manziel is? We’re talking about arguably the most famous college football player to ever live.

He set the world of college football on fire when he won the Heisman. His play on the field was legendary and his antics off of it were just as crazy.

Seeing as how Texas is a state obsessed with football, there’s no reason to not know Johnny Manziel.

Also, does Johnny Manziel still require a police escort when he’s in College Station? He hasn’t played college football there since the 2013 season.

Yet, he’s flanked by two cops inside of the restaurant. If he still needs cops eight years later to visit College Station, then his popularity there might be even higher than I recognized.

Next time, learn about your football legends when you’re in Texas.