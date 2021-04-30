Watch The Trailer For The New Netflix Movie ‘Blue Miracle’

Netflix’s new movie “Blue Miracle” looks like it’ll be a very wholesome time for the entire family.

The plot of the upcoming movie with Dennis Quaid, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is: “The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage … To save their cash-strapped orphanage, a guardian and his kids partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I’m generally not a huge fan of family-oriented films, the trailer for “Blue Miracle” sparked my interest. Give it a watch below.

As I said above, this isn’t my typical genre at all. I can’t even remember the last time I watched a family film, but I am a huge fan of Dennis Quaid.

It feels like it’s been years since the last time I saw a new movie from him. I completely forgot about him, but there’s no doubt he’s a talented guy.

“The Rookie” is a hell of a movie, and he’s the main reason why.

Now, he’s starring in a movie based on the true story of a fisherman teaming up with an orphanage. I guess I must have a soft spot in my heart because I’m definitely interested.

You can catch “Blue Miracle” starting May 27 on Netflix!