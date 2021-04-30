Zach Wilson’s Mom Steals The Show During The NFL Draft

Zach Wilson’s mom was moving the needle Thursday night on Twitter.

Wilson was selected second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL draft, but it might have been his mom Lisa who stole the show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Jets (@nyjets)

Following Wilson finding out his NFL home, his mother started trending on Twitter, according to Fox News. You can check out some of the best reactions below.

Welcome to New York, Zach Wilson’s mom. pic.twitter.com/64E2ovDQ5u — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) April 30, 2021

Cameraman focusing on Zach Wilson’s mom pic.twitter.com/uwjJSCyHyu — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) April 30, 2021

Zach Wilson’s mom giving off a real Stiffler’s mom vibe… pic.twitter.com/hbqg9Covzy — Max DeMara (@SportsGuyTheMax) April 30, 2021

Everyone tweeting about Zach Wilson’s mom, remember to dress like this before you shoot your shot pic.twitter.com/vVcjveabBQ — Ty Rushing (@Rushthewriter) April 30, 2021

Every single year, there’s always some random woman who steals the show during the NFL draft. You can more or less set your watch to it.

This year, I guess it was Zach Wilson’s mom who caught the attention of the internet. Her son is the second overall pick and she’s a Twitter star.

That’s a lot of winning for one family!

Also, in case you didn’t already know, Wilson’s girlfriend is also pretty easy on the eyes. She fits the mold for what you’d expect out of an NFL QB’s significant other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Gile (@abbey.gile)

Stay winning, Zach!