‘From Cotton To Congress To Clown’: MSNBC Host Trashes Tim Scott, Says He’s ‘Thirsty For White Approval’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross trashed Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott during a Saturday monologue, accusing him of being “thirsty for white approval.”

Cross claimed that Scott only represented the few black Americans who could be classified as “sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome” and suggested that if the senator had ever been a slave, he would have been among those who “Harriet Tubman left behind.” (RELATED: Tiffany Cross Claims Trump Is ‘Spitting In Our Face And Trying To Convince Us It’s Raining’)

WATCH:

Cross pointed out the fact that Scott is the only black Republican senator — there are two black Democratic senators — and claimed he had sounded like a “stone fool” when he said in response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress, “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.” (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel, Joy Behar — Who Both Wore Blackface — Lecture Sen. Tim Scott On Racism)

“Okay. Let’s be clear. Tim Scott does not represent any constituency other than the small number of sleepy, slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome who get elevated to prominence for repeating a false narrative about this country that makes conservative white people feel comfortable,” Cross began.

She went on to say that the Republican Party would have tried to silence Scott if he had dared to “speak an uncomfortable truth” and referred to Scott as McConnell’s “tap dancer,” arguing that he did not even appear to believe the things that he was saying.

“I could go into great detail refuting each of his asinine points, but he did that for me, and moreover, a lesson I learned, don’t argue with people Harriet Tubman would have left behind,” Cross continued.

She dismissed Scott’s work on law enforcement reform and anti-lynching legislation by saying “there are two sides to every token.”

“So thirsty for white approval, this dude actually stood on the national stage to defend the voter suppression law in Georgia even though as of last month, 361 bills were being introduced in 47 states to keep people who look like him out of the ballot box,” Cross added. “The ability to shame the ancestors and appease the oppressors all in one speech, that’s extreme, though not like the domestic violent extremism that the Department of Homeland Security is investigating within his own ranks, mind you, but please, Senator, say more about how unracist the country is while you trot out that tired line about going from ‘cotton to Congress’ to clown.” (RELATED: ‘From Cotton To Congress’: Sen. Tim Scott Recounts His Family’s Story At RNC)

“Perhaps this was merely senator Scott’s audition to be Sam Jackson’s understudy in the film ‘Django,'” Cross concluded, saying that she, as a descendant of slaves and “damn near a daily survivor of institutional racism,” still loved America for what it could be rather than for what it was. “On this one you’re not only on the wrong side of the aisle, Senator Scott, but you’re embarrassingly on the wrong side of history, as well.”