The Texans Draft Quarterback Davis Mills With Deshaun Watson’s Status Up In The Air

The Houston Texans have drafted Davis Mills.

Early in the third round, the Texans drafted the former Stanford quarterback with Deshaun Watson’s status on the team very much up in the air. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans)

Watson is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, and it’s unknown if he’ll even play a snap of football in 2021.

Now, the Texans have Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills in the quarterback room.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Mills was a very solid quarterback for Stanford in college, but the Texans are going to likely be in huge trouble if they have to rely on him and Taylor to win games in 2021.

No offense to either, but that’s just not a winning quarterback room in the NFL. The Texans were terrible last season, and that was with Watson playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davis Mills (@millsions)

We’ll see what happens, but at least the Texans have added some depth at the quarterback position.