FLASHBACK: Watch Tucker Take A Single Minute To Explain How The GOP Should Court Black, Hispanic Voters

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said at the 2019 National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C. that Hispanic and African American voters do not support open borders.

He also called the pollsters recommending Republicans take a more liberal approach to open borders “morons.” (RELATED: White House Walks Back Biden’s Comment Calling Border Situation A ‘Crisis’)

“If you talk to the Republicans on the Hill – which I try not to do, but whenever I do – and they’re up there with their pollsters – I’m not going to name names Frank Luntz, and all the rest – and the pollsters are telling them, ‘You’ve got this huge problem because your Party is too white and the country is becoming less white and you need to’ – well it’s obviously true, it’s just a math question – ‘and you need to appeal to Hispanic voters for example. How do you do that? There’s only one way to do that. Let’s get way more liberal on immigration Open up the borders. You will win Hispanic votes if you do that.’ Morons.”

Tucker then said it was racist and “patronizing” to assume Hispanics support an open border policy. Instead, he said that Hispanic and African American voters – even more than white voters – want to raise their own children, but are unable to because “they can’t afford it.”

“It never occurs to the geniuses on the Hill, if you’re making a play for nontraditional Republican votes, maybe you should take a nontraditionally Republican position on something, and why wouldn’t it be a pro-family position in favor of raising your own children? Why wouldn’t you do that? How hard is that?”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, authorities took 172,331 migrants into custody in March.