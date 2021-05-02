Armored Vehicle Driver Escapes A Heist Attempt In Insane Viral Video

An armored vehicle driver recently made the escape of a lifetime.

In a YouTube video posted by Funker530, which has been viewed nearly eight million times, a pair of men in an armored vehicle were peppered with gunshots during a heist attempt, and the driver took control of the situation in a way that needs to be seen to be believed.

Funker530 reported that the failed robbery attempt happened April 22, 2021 in South Africa, and I can promise you this video will be one of the wildest things you've ever seen.

Funker530 wrote that the driver had "balls of steel," and I think that's probably the best way to sum up the situation.

I think it's fair to assume that most people would just panic if they got shot at, even if they were behind bulletproof armor.

Yet, the driver decided to amp up the fight and his partner literally didn't look fazed at all. He was just chilling!

Props to both of these guys for not losing their heads during an armed robbery attempt. The vast majority of people would never have reacted that cool.