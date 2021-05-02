Sen. Collins Defends Mitt Romney, Anti-Trump Republicans After Booing At Utah GOP Convention

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins defended fellow Republicans who are critical of former President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying she was “appalled” when Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was booed at his state’s GOP convention.

Some argue the booing of Romney and the continued attacks against Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney are evidence that Trump’s grip on the GOP is only growing stronger since leaving office. Republicans in the House are also reportedly considering removing Cheney from her current position as the No. 3 leader among House Republicans. Cheney has arguably been the most vocal critic of Trump within the party since he left office.

“We need to have room for a variety of views,” Collins told CNN on Sunday. “We are not a party that is led by just one person.”

“Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who served his state and our country well,” she added. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Receives JFK ‘Profile In Courage’ Award For Voting To Impeach Donald Trump)

Sen. Mitt Romney is booed by Utah Republicans at their state convention #utpol #utgop pic.twitter.com/FLi1W6iZ9L — Bryan Schott (@SchottHappens) May 1, 2021

Trump has lashed out at Cheney and many other Republicans he views as rivals since departing from the White House, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He has also touted various electoral victories from candidates he has endorsed, including Susan Wright’s victory in a 23-candidate special election for a Texas seat in the House on Saturday.

“Congratulations to Susan Wright on her great surge yesterday which made her NUMBER ONE and assures her participation in the TX-06 runoff against another Republican,” Trump wrote Sunday. “The Democrats have just conceded the race. Susan surged after I gave her an endorsement last week. Her wonderful husband is looking down, and is very proud of her!”