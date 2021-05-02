EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: On The Frontlines Of The Border Crisis ‘Hotspot’ In The Rio Grande Valley

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley, Texas spend day and night apprehending hundreds of Central American migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally in record numbers.

The Rio Grande Valley sector is a “hotspot” for migrant crossings, and data shows that in 2021 the region has already seen a 25% increase in illegal crossings compared to the same time last year. In the month of March, U.S. border patrol apprehensions almost reached 170,000, with nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors reaching the southern border, both record numbers.

The massive influx of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally has created a housing crisis, with the Biden administration currently spending $60 million per week to shelter unaccompanied minors.

Reporting from an undisclosed location near the border in McAllen, TX we encountered around 190 migrants. I saw lots of small children and a few babies with this group who came from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Full story and interviews posted soon.@dailycaller pic.twitter.com/VJEOdV0Yym — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 29, 2021

The Daily Caller spent several nights with U.S. Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas documenting and interviewing migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally that were apprehended and processed by agents.

“We are traveling to America because they want to kidnap our kids,” a migrant from Guatemala told the Caller after just crossing into the South Texas illegally. “That’s why we are taking the risk of coming to this country.” (RELATED: Number Of Migrant Children Detained In HHS Facilities Nearly Doubled In April)

Over 300 migrants apprehended last night in La Joya,TX. Central American migrants groups could be seen walking out of bushes and heading towards the direction of border patrol. A couple of 6-month-old babies are in this group #bordercrisis pic.twitter.com/Y9Dz2b8uNX — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 25, 2021

In January, President Joe Biden reversed former President Donald Trump’s policy, “Remain In Mexico,” that required asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico for American court hearings. Critics argue this has played a major factor in the influx of migrants entering the southern border as well as Mexico’s new law that will prevent the country from accepting migrants traveling with young children.

“He was very racist and had no love for the people who are of humble means,” a female migrant told told the Caller as she approached Border Patrol, referencing why she didn’t come to the southern border when Trump was in office.

“Thank you for supporting us, we appreciate it,” another migrant told the Caller when asked if she had a message for Biden.

The scene last night reporting in La Joya, TX. Border patrol has their hands tied with the amount of migrants coming into U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley every day and night. We saw over 120 migrants apprehended last night, with one group having over 60 migrants pic.twitter.com/xbbJ4e5i68 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 31, 2021

U.S. Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, and Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, both toured the migrant facility in Donna, Texas to see firsthand the conditions migrants were living in.

“They were literally almost on top of each other, they were laying on the floor in these plastic cages,” Jackson said. Pods in the Donna facility meant to hold 32 people are holding around 500 or more, Babin told the Caller.

Both congressmen provided exclusive photos to the Daily Caller of the facility in Donna.

Rep. Brian Babin and Rep. Ronny Jackson provide photos to the @DailyCaller from their visit inside the overcrowded temporary overflow Donna facility. “They were literally almost on top of each other”, Jackson told the Daily Caller. Pods for 32 people are holding around 500 pic.twitter.com/ucuvKxIJCL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 30, 2021

Colored wristbands can be found littered on along the southern border in the Rio Grand Valley, with words like “arrivals” that were worn by migrants. According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, these wristbands are used by cartels or human smuggling groups to track migrants paying to cross illegally into the United States.

Here are brothers from El Salvador, unaccompanied minors who say their parents are back in El Salvador and that they have family in Arkansas. Both brothers are wearing green wristbands that are provided by human smugglers, different cartels use different colored bands pic.twitter.com/H5lBiKIP2x — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 30, 2021

The Daily Caller spoke with two unaccompanied from El Salvador wearing green plastic wristbands with the word “arrivals.”

“They gave it to me in Mexico to cross the river,” said a young boy who told the Daily Caller his parents stayed back in El Salvador.

