Fox News Host Maria Bartiromo Shares Her Experience Going Undercover To Get Inside A Migrant Facility

The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee talked to Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo about her recent trip to the southern border where she had to go undercover to get inside a migrant facility.

“I went undercover. So I got there and I had my phone in my pocket, so we were rolling because I didn’t want to break any rules but the truth is American people need to understand what’s going on,” she said.

“We went into a building called the Delphi Emergency Facility, that’s where they were housing 17-year-old boys and younger, there was a group of 13-17, they were very close,” Bartiromo said, noting there was no social distancing going on.

WATCH:

“They’re not letting people in because they don’t want you to see it,” she continued. “It’s as simple as that.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was prevented from brining a camera into the Donna Facility in March, prompting him to write a letter to the Biden Administration calling for access to facilities. (RELATED: State Department Refers To Border Situation As ‘Irregular Migration’ In Statement Praising ‘Vice President’s Leadership’)

