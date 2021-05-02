Markail Benton Ejected After Incredibly Viscous Hit Against Delaware

Jacksonville State linebacker Markail Benton was ejected Sunday during an FCS playoff game against Delaware.

During the third quarter of the game, Benton absolutely destroyed Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson near the sideline, and the hit was simply unreal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

Jacksonville State’s Markail Benton was tossed for this NASTY late hit ????pic.twitter.com/PdveAAZHLR — BroBible (@BroBible) May 2, 2021

Yeah, you don’t have to be a genius to know that you’re going to get tossed if you throw a hit like that on a QB.

It looked like the QB’s foot had just gone out of bounds when Benton dropped him, but it also doesn’t really matter.

That’s about as clear cut as it gets when it comes to the kind of hit you get thrown out for. If that’s not targeting, then I don’t know what is.

9:41 3Q: JSU holds Delaware to a field goal. Could’ve been worse. But JSU did lose LB Markail Benton to targeting on the drive. Delaware 17, Jacksonville State 7. — Teddy Couch (@Teddy_Couch) May 2, 2021

Next time, keep your head on a swivel as the QB when trying to get out of bounds. The hit was 100% against the rules, but damn, a little awareness could have saved Henderson from having his head taken off by that brutal hit.