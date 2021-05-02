Paul Chryst Is Impressed With Wisconsin’s Passing Game Through Spring Practice, Knows There’s More Work To Be Done

The Wisconsin Badgers sound ready to air the ball out once the 2021 college football season starts.

The Badgers struggled immensely down the stretch last season on offense due to injuries and coronavirus issues, and we’ll need to turn it around if we want to make a run in 2021. Fortunately, it sounds like things went well in spring practice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Paul Chryst recently said the following about the passing game, according to the Associated Press:

It’s a work in progress. I’ve liked what they’ve done and I think they have confidence in each other, yet I think part of my job is to, obviously you want them to have confidence, but you also want them to realize there’s a lot still to be done. There’s a lot of work to be done. This has been a really good start to it.

I truly can’t stress enough how important it is for Graham Mertz to return to the same form he had early in the season.

When Wisconsin opened against Illinois, he was unstoppable. The young man looked like a video game character.

Then, the Badgers were decimated by COVID and other issues, and it resulted in us losing three straight games. While the defense was always stout, our offense was pathetic at times.

Luckily, we have a ton of guys back, Mertz has another offseason of development under his belt and I have no doubt that we’re going to be just fine in 2021.

Bet against us if you want, but you’ll come to regret it.