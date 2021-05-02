REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Won’t Return To The Packers As Long As Brian Gutekunst Is The General Manager

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants a major change to the team’s leadership.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NFL MVP has no interest in returning to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst is the team’s general manager. As long as he’s calling the shots, it sounds like Rodgers won’t reconsider his position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay dig in heading into the 2021 season, the same heated scenario between Carson Palmer and the Bengals could easily play out again.@CharlesRobinson writes ➡️ https://t.co/5NelI0cr2v pic.twitter.com/NOMdBElsxO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 1, 2021

The root of the issues is reportedly the fact that Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year. Rodgers and team appear to be headed for a breaking point as the star quarterback wants out.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t really see any scenario unfolding where Rodgers and the Packers fix this situation.

It really does seem like the ship has left the harbor and there’s no going back.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Then again, it is the NFL we’re talking about and we all know how quickly things can change. No matter what, the chaos in this situation is far from over. Keep checking back for more details as we have them.