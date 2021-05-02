Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Won’t Return To The Packers As Long As Brian Gutekunst Is The General Manager

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants a major change to the team’s leadership.

According to Yahoo Sports, the NFL MVP has no interest in returning to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst is the team’s general manager. As long as he’s calling the shots, it sounds like Rodgers won’t reconsider his position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The root of the issues is reportedly the fact that Gutekunst drafted Jordan Love in the first round last year. Rodgers and team appear to be headed for a breaking point as the star quarterback wants out.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I don’t really see any scenario unfolding where Rodgers and the Packers fix this situation.

It really does seem like the ship has left the harbor and there’s no going back.

Then again, it is the NFL we’re talking about and we all know how quickly things can change. No matter what, the chaos in this situation is far from over. Keep checking back for more details as we have them.