REPORT: Some NFL Insiders Believe Deshaun Watson Won’t Play In 2021 Amid Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Misconduct

There’s reportedly a growing belief that Deshaun Watson won’t play this upcoming season.

The Houston Texans superstar quarterback is currently facing more than two dozen lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. While the NFL hasn’t made a decision on his fate just yet, it sounds like people don’t expect him to suit up in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

“There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend.

You can watch his full comments below.

“There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over.”@AdamSchefter gives an update on the Texans’ QB situation, including the status of Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/vWtQznr01H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2021

I’ve been saying for some time that I’d be surprised if Watson plays the entire 2021 season. Remember, the NFL doesn’t need a criminal case to happen in order to suspend a player.

Right now, Watson isn’t facing criminal charges, but police are investigating. However, Roger Goodell doesn’t need to wait to make a decision on Watson if that’s what he wants to do.

We’ll see how it all shakes out at the end of the day, but I think we’re still a far way away from this situation being resolved.