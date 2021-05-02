REVIEW: ‘Without Remorse’ Is Pure Violence And Fun

“Without Remorse” is an incredibly fun film.

The story from Tom Clancy is Amazon’s newest major film release, and I knew as soon as I saw the first preview that I had to check it out. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it damn sure didn’t disappoint. Without spoiling anything, Michael B. Jordan plays a former military operator whose entire family is murdered.

This kicks off a series of events that lead to the unraveling of a massive international conspiracy. Sound simple enough?

Without giving anything away, I will say that this movie was more or less made for teenage boys and action junkies.

The dialogue and plot details can feel a shade clunky at times, but it doesn’t matter. We’re not here for the dialogue.

We’re here to watch people get into insane shootouts and blow stuff up. Trust me when I say that “Without Remorse” has that in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Without Remorse Movie (@withoutremorsemovie)

Jordan and Jamie Bell both give outstanding performances in the movie, and the cast as a whole is very impressive.

You’re not going to regret watching it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Without Remorse Movie (@withoutremorsemovie)

So, if you’re in the mood on this fine Sunday afternoon to watch a bunch of awesome action scenes, give “Without Remorse” a shot.