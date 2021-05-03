Billie Eilish Appears On Cover Of British Vogue In Lingerie

Musician Billie Eilish appeared on the latest cover of British Vogue in steamy lingerie.

Vogue published the June cover article Sunday.

Voice of a generation. Avatar of internet mega-fame. Reluctant icon of body positivity. A lot rests on @BillieEilish’s 19 year old shoulders. And she has a point to make. https://t.co/JWMbtQrrgf pic.twitter.com/ofnesaqQB4 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 2, 2021

Eilish touched on how she feels about body positivity and her own body in the article. The musician has been open about her thoughts on her body in the past. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Music Star Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those Who Criticize Her Body)

“It’s all about what makes you feel good,” Eilish told Vogue. “If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Check out the photos:

Eilish, well known for the baggy clothing she wears while performing and out in public, also talked about the hypocrisy she thinks emerges in the conversation around women’s clothing.

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” Eilish told the outlet. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f*ck it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”