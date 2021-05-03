Gun Standoff Ensues During Protest Between BLM Activists And Restaurant Patrons Who Just Weren’t Having It

Black Lives Matter activists and patrons brandished guns at each other after a demonstration entered the restaurant’s dining area Saturday evening in Louisville, Kentucky, according to police.

Approximately 50 protesters stopped at La Chasse restaurant and began to harass restaurant patrons, according to a video journalist Hayes Gardner posted to Twitter. Video footage captured a man pointing his gun at the protestors from the outdoor dining area, the Courier Journal reported.

A group of about 20 protesters are marching outside of Churchill Downs ahead of the 147th Kentucky Derby in #Louisville. “We haven’t forgotten Breonna,” one sign says. pic.twitter.com/A5C5dQh6wz — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) May 1, 2021

An unidentified woman was filmed as she physically moved protesters away and shooed them from the restaurant tables. Several protesters took videos on their phones as she repeatedly shouted “keep going” and gestured them to move away from the armed man.

Confrontation between patrons at La Chasse and protesters. pic.twitter.com/iUFKA9zWvY — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) May 2, 2021

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrived at the restaurant at about 8:35 p.m., five minutes after the protesters arrived, the Courier Journal reported. La Chasse restaurant is about five miles northeast of Churchill Downs, according to TheBlaze.

LMPD said to Daily Caller that they received a call from a restaurant employee about a group of protesters. The employee also told police “that multiple armed protesters entered the … outdoor dining space. During the encounter both patrons and protesters brandished firearms.”

Protesters called for justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot by police. Signs read, “We haven’t forgotten Breonna,” according to Courier Journal. (RELATED: ‘I’m So Sick Of Some Of Y’all’: Breonna Taylor’s Mom Calls BLM Frauds)

About 20 minutes prior to the confrontation at La Chasse, police officers arrested at least three protesters for refusing to leave the roadway, Courier Journal reported.