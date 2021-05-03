Boxer Felix Verdejo Charged With The Death Of A Woman And Her Unborn Child

Boxer Felix Verdejo has been charged in connection with the death of Keishla Rodriguez.

According to ESPN, Verdejo has been charged with kidnapping and carjacking resulting in death and with intentionally killing an unborn child. Rodriguez was found dead after going missing, and ESPN reported that she was identified Sunday by her dental records. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She was pregnant at the time of her death. Her family believes Verdejo was the father of her unborn child.

The medical examiner in Puerto Rico has positively identified, through dental X-rays, the female body found floating in the San Juan lagoon yesterday. The body is that of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz. No arrests have been made in her death yet. pic.twitter.com/gPohZRCtYi — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 2, 2021

Verdejo is accused by authorities of injecting Rodriguez with an unknown substance, tying her hands up and connecting her to a concrete block before throwing her off of a bridge Thursday in Puerto Rico.

He is also accused of shooting at her body once it was in the water.

Felix Verdejo turned himself in to federal agents on Sunday night, according to officials. https://t.co/bHgPl1zKS7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 3, 2021

Obviously, Verdejo has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have.

Having said that, this is one of the grisliest killings that I’ve ever heard of. If he’s found guilty of these heinous actions, then there’s no punishment that should be off the table.

An innocent and defenseless woman was injected with something, bound up, thrown into the water and shot at. If we don’t punish the soulless criminals willing to do that to a pregnant woman, then we’ve lost our way as a society.

VIDEO of Boxer Felix Verdejo right after he surrendered to the FBI in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/FNni5jFGFv — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

Keep checking back for more updates on this tragic situation as we have them. It’s truly heartbreaking that a young woman carrying a child lost her life in such a horrific way. May justice be swift and firm.