Guy Sprays Attackers With Gasoline During Attempted Carjacking In Awesome Viral Video

One guy has gone viral for his handling of an attempted carjacking.

In a video tweeted by @HldMyBeer, a guy was filling up his car with gas when a van pulled up and attempted to rob him.

The man didn't even hesitate before turning the nozzle in their direction and spraying them all down with gasoline. Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

You just love to see it. You just love to see people get hit with some instant karma. If you're stupid enough to attempt a carjacking, then you deserve to get sprayed with gas.

I mean, this is literally straight up out of "Justified" when Raylan did the exact same thing to a bad guy.

Also, I'm not sure how many of you have ever spilled gasoline, but it takes a lot to get the smell to go away. Simple hand soap damn sure isn't going to get the job done.

Those bad guys are going to smell terrible for the foreseeable future. Again, you get what you deserve!

Let us know in the comments what you think about this modern day hero for fighting back with the tools at his disposal.