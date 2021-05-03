Chris Arreola Tells The Judges They ‘Can Suck’ His ‘Motherf**king D*ck’ After Losing To Andy Ruiz

Chris Arreola had some blunt words for the judges after losing to Andy Ruiz.

Ruiz and Arreola met in a massively hyped boxing match Saturday night, and he came out the loser. However, it was the fact that he lost. It was the fact the judges didn’t think it was even that close that upset Arreola. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“All y’all can suck my motherf**king d*ck,” Arreola told the judges following his loss to Andy Ruiz late Saturday night.

You can watch his full comments below.

“All y’all can suck my motherfucking dick” pic.twitter.com/4f29YYSRht — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 2, 2021

Seeing as how boxing is seemingly taking a nosedive when it comes to popularity, the sport could use a huge villain.

A guy using words like these is certainly one way to go viral and catch eyeballs. It’s about as graphic of language as you can get.

I have no idea if you can get fined in boxing, but if a guy in the NFL said this about the refs, he’d probably get suspended for multiple games.

Roger Goodell would absolutely lose his mind. Yet, this is the fight game. We all know the rules are much different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris “THE NIGHTMARE” Arreola (@chrisarreola)

We’ll see if his graphic language generates any interest, but Twitter already loved it!