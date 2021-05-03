US

‘I Am A Cisgender Millennial’: CIA Recruitment Video Draws Big Rebukes For Being ‘Woke’

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) faced a wave of criticism and backlash on Twitter after it shared a video depicting an employee discussing sexual and racial identity while using common “woke” buzzwords.

The video is part of a collection on YouTube entitled “Working at CIA,” and focuses on an unnamed CIA employee who identifies as a “woman of color.” The employee’s testimony touches on intersectionality and patriarchy while wearing a shirt depicting a raised fist and a feminist symbol.

“I am a woman of color, I am a mom, I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” the employee says in the video. “I am intersectional but my existence is not a box-checking exercise.” (RELATED: Trump Agency Pushes Gender-Neutral Pronouns On Employees, Instructs Them On ‘Gender Spectrum,’ Leaked Docs Show)

The employee also says she struggled with “imposter syndrome” because of expectations set by the patriarchy.

“At 36, I refuse to internalize misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be,” she says. “I am tired of feeling like I’m supposed to apologize for the space I occupy rather than intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance.” 

Twitter users responded to the tweet by criticizing the CIA, most often for the perceived irony of such testimony coming from one of America’s most powerful and feared institutions. (RELATED: Former CIA Director John Brennan Says He Is ‘Increasingly Embarrassed To Be A White Male These Days’)

Other videos in the series invoke similar themes. In another video, a woman alludes to the CIA’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

“It is not enough to just say that the CIA values people from diverse backgrounds and diverse abilities. We have to challenge ourselves to commit to regularly questioning ‘how do our actions actually embody those values?’”

The woman in the video says that the CIA has people who recognize “societal issues” and are “holding CIA as an institution accountable for the diversity and inclusion it champions.” 