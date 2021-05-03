Dax Shepard Apparently Keeps Drug Tests At His Home Following His Most Recent Relapse

Actress Kristen Bell revealed Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at the couple’s home following his latest relapse.

Bell opened up about Shepard’s most recent struggle in an interview with Self magazine published Monday.

Dax Shepard keeps drug tests at home following recent relapse https://t.co/BUrw6busXh pic.twitter.com/v5WHrrgh7p — Page Six (@PageSix) May 3, 2021

“You can drug test me whenever you want,” Bell recalled Shepard telling her. “I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked.” (RELATED: ‘It Was The Worst Hour Of My Life’: Dax Shepard Opens Up About Recent Relapse In Sobriety Battle)

“Maybe, someday,” Bell responded when asked if she’d ever test Shepard. “Why not?”

Bell praised Shepard when discussing how his substance abuse has impacted the couple’s marriage.

“He’s just good at trying, and that’s all you can ask of anyone,” Bell told the outlet. “No one’s perfect. He’s proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth.”

Shepard had been sober for about 16 years when he admitted he had relapsed in September 2020. Shepard revealed he had turned to pain pills after suffering a motorcycle injury.