Deshaun Watson Jersey Selling For Half Off After Houston Drafts QB

One store in Houston has decided to mark down DeShaun Watson jerseys after the team ended up drafting a QB in the third round amid 22 sexual assault lawsuits against him.

“In Sugar Land, you can buy Deshaun Watson jerseys for half off. That’s pretty sobering,” digital producer Brandon Kyle Scott of SportsRadio610 tweeted, along with a picture of the Texans’ quarterback jerseys with a red tag on them that said “50% off.”

In Sugar Land, you can buy Deshaun Watson jerseys for half off. That’s pretty sobering. pic.twitter.com/Y4bAgZL7wl — Brandon Kyle Scott (@brandonkscott) May 2, 2021

The post was noted by BroBible.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Nike Suspends Its Endorsement Relationship With Deshaun Watson)

However, on the main retailer site, Fanatics, the Watson’ jersey prices are still normal.

On Saturday, Houston drafted QB Davis Mills with the No. 67 overall pick in the 202 NFL Draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With the No. 67 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select QB Davis Mills! 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/UXtoNy57Co — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter has reported that Watson’s time with the Texans could be coming to an end.

“There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season,” Schefter shared in a post from Sports Center. “There are people who believe his career in Houston is over.”

WATCH:

“There are people in league circles who believe Deshaun Watson will not play this season. There are people who believe his career in Houston is over.”@AdamSchefter gives an update on the Texans’ QB situation, including the status of Deshaun Watson. pic.twitter.com/vWtQznr01H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2021

DeShaun is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct brought forward by women, most of whom work as licensed massage therapists, Daily Mail reported.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has said his client admitted he has had “consensual” sexual encounters with masseuses.