The Diamondbacks Help A Guy Spot His Friend On A Date In Great Twitter Thread

May 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Wyatt Mathisen (27) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off a great move over the weekend for a guy looking for his buddy.

Twitter user @BuckArmy’s friend was on a date at the game against the Rockies, and he wanted to check in to make sure things were going well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Diamondbacks stepped up with their official Twitter account and the hunt was on to find his buddy and the woman in the stands.

There are more tweets that I’m not going to include here, but you can read the entire thread at this link. What I will say is that this is a rare example of the internet being absolutely awesome.

Most of the time, Twitter is full of pessimism and bad news. Not this time. Everyone was unified behind the common goal of finding this guy and his date in the stands.

Honestly, I’m pretty sure the Twitter thread was probably more entertaining than the actual game. I mean, it was a gigantic game of “Where’s Waldo?” playing out in front of the country.

Props to everyone involved for easily winning over the internet.