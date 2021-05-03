The Diamondbacks Help A Guy Spot His Friend On A Date In Great Twitter Thread

The Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off a great move over the weekend for a guy looking for his buddy.

(RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey @Dbacks my roommate is on a date 6 rows above home plate. Any chance we could tell the camera man to zoom out a bit so I can see how it’s going??? — BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021

The Diamondbacks stepped up with their official Twitter account and the hunt was on to find his buddy and the woman in the stands.

He’s wearing a red Dbacks spring training shirt and I think the girl is wearing green.. I really hope he didn’t lie about his seats — BuckArmy (@BuckArmy) May 2, 2021

Do they know? They’re laughing at something on his phone… — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

There are more tweets that I’m not going to include here, but you can read the entire thread at this link. What I will say is that this is a rare example of the internet being absolutely awesome.

Most of the time, Twitter is full of pessimism and bad news. Not this time. Everyone was unified behind the common goal of finding this guy and his date in the stands.

This brought us joy, atDbacks. Fantastic work. pic.twitter.com/B6vLYsj7Wl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 2, 2021

Honestly, I’m pretty sure the Twitter thread was probably more entertaining than the actual game. I mean, it was a gigantic game of “Where’s Waldo?” playing out in front of the country.

Honestly this has been super enjoyable for us too, so thank you. ???? — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 2, 2021

Props to everyone involved for easily winning over the internet.