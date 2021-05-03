Fox Nation Is Using Ads For Its Gov Cuomo Disasters Special To Troll His Brother On CNN

Fox News is promoting a new special on Fox Nation about Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s scandals by running advertisements on his brother’s CNN show.

Fox News purchased local advertising spots on various CNN programs, including “New Day” and “Cuomo Prime Time,” according to Mediaite. The advertisements are targeting the New York City and Washington, D.C. markets, according to Mediaite. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules)

The advertisement about the special features part of an interview with the governor and his brother Chris Cuomo where the duo poke fun at each other and bring out a giant cotton swab amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It continues on to highlight sexual harassment accusations made against Cuomo as well as the nursing home scandal. During the advertisement, the words “FROM DYNASTY TO DISGRACE” flash across the screen as newscasters are heard describing the various allegations against Cuomo.

The Fox Nation special is called “The Collapse of Cuomo” and begins airing May 3. The network was reportedly able to purchase advertisements without CNN approving it because of “the limited geographic focus,” according to Mediaite.

Cuomo has repeatedly said he does not plan to resign amid growing bipartisan calls. The governor called the nursing home investigation “political” Monday and continues to argue that he is innocent.

“I did nothing wrong … period,” Cuomo said. “And I’m not resigning and I’m doing my job every day.”