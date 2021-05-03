Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says Only One Team Called About Trading For Aaron Rodgers

Only one team apparently called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

The superstar quarterback has been in the news nonstop ever since it was revealed last Thursday that he wants out of the organization. Well, it turns out not many teams called to see if he was actually on the market. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

“I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told Peter King in his Monday column.

Call me a pessimist, but I kind of find it hard to believe only one team called the Packers to find out whether or not Rodgers could be moved.

When a superstar guy like that might be available, the phone rings more than once. That’s just the way it works.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

At this point, we’re in kind of a standstill situation. Neither side seems intent on moving at all. In fact, both sides seem pretty damn cemented into not budging.

Rodgers wants out, the Packers won’t move him and the rest of us now sit and wait.

We’ll see where Rodgers plays his first snap of football next season, but something tells me he won’t be wearing the green and gold.