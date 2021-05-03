Editorial

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Says Only One Team Called About Trading For Aaron Rodgers

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Only one team apparently called the Packers about trading for Aaron Rodgers.

The superstar quarterback has been in the news nonstop ever since it was revealed last Thursday that he wants out of the organization. Well, it turns out not many teams called to see if he was actually on the market. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I had no [trade] discussions with any team. I received one call from a team Thursday night, after all the news came out. I said no. That was the end of the conversation,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told Peter King in his Monday column.

Call me a pessimist, but I kind of find it hard to believe only one team called the Packers to find out whether or not Rodgers could be moved.

When a superstar guy like that might be available, the phone rings more than once. That’s just the way it works.

At this point, we’re in kind of a standstill situation. Neither side seems intent on moving at all. In fact, both sides seem pretty damn cemented into not budging.

Rodgers wants out, the Packers won’t move him and the rest of us now sit and wait.

We’ll see where Rodgers plays his first snap of football next season, but something tells me he won’t be wearing the green and gold.