Jill Biden Turns Heads In Pretty White Dress, But It’s The Black And White High Heels That Steal The Show

US-POLITICS-BIDEN

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Jill Biden turned heads when she stepped out Monday in a pretty dress and jacket combo, but it was her black and white high heels that stole the show.

The first lady looked striking in the white dress that hit above her knees as she joined President Joe Biden during a trip to an elementary school and community college in Virginia. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair, a charcoal grey coat and black belt.

But it was the black and white heels with a buckle at the toe that really made the whole look come together.

FLOTUS also wowed recently when she showed up in a black floral dress with sheer sleeves during Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

