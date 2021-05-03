‘We Are So Screwed’: Sen. John Kennedy Rips Attempts To Cancel Snow White Ride Over Non-Consenting Fairy Tale Kiss

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said during a Monday appearance on Fox and Friends that sometimes he thinks the U.S. is “so screwed,” following recent attempts to cancel the new Snow White ride at Disneyland over a non-consenting kiss.

San Francisco Gate published a May 1 piece arguing the newly-renovated Disney ride was problematic, as it ends with the prince leaning over and kissing Snow White — a “kiss he gives to her without her consent while she’s asleep.” The piece also said this kiss could not “possibly be true love if only one person knows it’s happening.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Asks Hollywood ‘How’s All That Incessant, Insufferable, Woke, Depressing Lecturing’ Going Amid Massive Oscars’ Ratings Drop)

WATCH:

“You know, sometimes I think we are so screwed,” Kennedy said. “I don’t know where these Jack-a-loons come up with this stuff. I don’t mean to be mean. I’ll try to be nice if they try to be sane and I shouldn’t discourage it I guess because so many of my Democratic friends believe in it, but it’s just such utter nonsense.” (RELATED: Book From ‘Captain Underpants’ Childrens’ Series Gets Yanked From Shelves Over ‘Passive Racism’)

“I doubt very seriously there are more than a handful of moms and dads in America when they lie down to sleep at night and can’t, that are worried about a cartoon, and I feel, the people pushing this — I feel sorry for their dog, for God’s sake,” he added. (RELATED: Chicago Public Library Will Remove Six Dr. Seuss Books Deemed ‘Racist’ From Shelves)

“It’s just so over-the-top,” the senator continued. “But this is America. You can believe, if you want to make a fool of yourself you can. You’re free to do it.”