‘I’m Going To Get COVID, That Will Fix Nancy Pelosi’: Joy Behar Mocks Republicans For Refusing Vaccine

Joy Behar mocked Republicans during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” suggesting that those who refused the coronavirus vaccine did so for political reasons.

Behar argued that public safety measures should not be political, claiming that refusing the vaccine was like “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” (RELATED: ‘There’s No Liberal Bias’: Joy Behar Claims News Outlets Are ‘Basically Balanced’ Except For Fox And MSNBC)

“So with 100 million people vaccinated, Joy, what do you make of people who aren’t getting the message?” cohost Whoopi Goldberg asked. “I mean, what part of this don’t people get?”

“Whoopi, aren’t these the same people who wanted to have herd immunity by opening up the restaurants and having super spreaders? Aren’t these the same people who won’t take the vaccine which would actually lead to herd immunity?” Behar responded with a series of questions. “Are they waiting for some divine intervention? Because if they are, I say unto them, we have it. It’s called a vaccine.”

Behar went on to say that she did not understand why anyone would feel like taking precautions to protect themselves and others was a political issue.

“Is it political to wear a seat belt? Is it political to wear a life vest when you’re in a boat?” she asked, arguing that many rules and regulations — which were written and passed in the name of public safety — were not political.

“It’s cutting off your nose to spite your face,” Behar said of those who continued to refuse the vaccine, insinuating that they were Republicans who felt their actions would somehow deliver a message to powerful Democrats. “It’s like saying I’m not going to do this. I’m going to get COVID. That will fix Nancy Pelosi.”