LeBron James Pulls Off Embarrassing Flop Against The Raptors

LeBron James flopped in embarrassing fashion Sunday against the Raptors.

During the 121-114 loss to Toronto, LeBron James wasn't even touched by Stanley Johnson, but proceeded to act like he'd been drilled in the head.

While I didn’t watch the Oscars this year, I’m confident LeBron’s performance would have been enough to win Best Actor.

Absolutely disgusting foul by Stanley Johnson. No place for this in the league. I hope LeBron James is ok. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/QX8t9w571T — ➆ (@HoodieKD7) May 3, 2021

How can you be a man and flop like this? I understand that flopping is a growing trend in the NBA, but this is just ridiculous.

If you’re going to flop, you better make sure you’re at least touched. Not only was LeBron perfectly fine, but at no point was his head in any kind of danger.

Yet, he acted like he might be dead after such a brutal and savage action from Johnson.

If you’re an NBA player, you have to roast the hell out of LeBron for the foreseeable future. How can you call yourself an elite athlete and proceed to behave like a sniper just took you out? Give me a break.

It’s absolutely pathetic and King James should be ashamed.

Shame on LeBron!