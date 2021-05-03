Editorial

LeBron James Rips The NBA’s Play-In Format, Says The Creator Should Be ‘Fired’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his three pointer in double overtime to lead the Lakers to a 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistonsat Staples Center on February 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t pumped about the NBA’s play-in format.

The NBA will have a play-in round ahead of the regular playoffs starting in order to determine the seven and eight seeds in the East and West. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, LeBron isn’t impressed as the Lakers try to cling to a high enough position to skip it, and said Sunday the person responsible for the idea should be fired.

Well, good thing LeBron isn’t the kind of person to ever change his stance to make things more convenient for himself.

If he hates the idea of extra games now, he must have always hated them, right? Oh, wait. What are these videos I’ve found here from 2020.

Would you look at that? LeBron was all about a similar idea for the NBA bubble before it was going to impact him.

Below is a live look at LeBron after realizing he’s put himself in another blender.

All of a sudden, LeBron James isn’t guaranteed great playoff position and a deep run and he no longer likes the format.

It’s almost like the guy who refuses to call out China doesn’t have much of a spine at all. It’s almost like he’s the kind of man who would just flop for no reason.

It will never get old watching LeBron James stick his foot in his mouth. At this point, you can pretty much set your clock to it.