LeBron James Rips The NBA’s Play-In Format, Says The Creator Should Be ‘Fired’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t pumped about the NBA’s play-in format.

The NBA will have a play-in round ahead of the regular playoffs starting in order to determine the seven and eight seeds in the East and West.

However, LeBron isn’t impressed as the Lakers try to cling to a high enough position to skip it, and said Sunday the person responsible for the idea should be fired.

LeBron on the NBA Play-In Tournament: “Whatever the case may be or we end up in the Playoff whatever that things is. Whoever came up with that s**t needs to be fired. But whatever.” pic.twitter.com/lwRReGAQQ8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 3, 2021

Well, good thing LeBron isn’t the kind of person to ever change his stance to make things more convenient for himself.

If he hates the idea of extra games now, he must have always hated them, right? Oh, wait. What are these videos I’ve found here from 2020.

Would you look at that? LeBron was all about a similar idea for the NBA bubble before it was going to impact him.

LeBron in late March, 2020: “You got Portland. You got Memphis…New Orleans and Sacramento tinkering around there…so if there’s five or ten games left…why not those guys battle it out? Make them play each other all five games?” https://t.co/y9tbcBsNow — Sean Highkin (@highkin) May 3, 2021

Below is a live look at LeBron after realizing he’s put himself in another blender.

All of a sudden, LeBron James isn’t guaranteed great playoff position and a deep run and he no longer likes the format.

It’s almost like the guy who refuses to call out China doesn’t have much of a spine at all. It’s almost like he’s the kind of man who would just flop for no reason.

Absolutely disgusting foul by Stanley Johnson. No place for this in the league. I hope LeBron James is ok. Scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/QX8t9w571T — ➆ (@HoodieKD7) May 3, 2021

It will never get old watching LeBron James stick his foot in his mouth. At this point, you can pretty much set your clock to it.